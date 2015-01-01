SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Giridharan M, Lavanya DT. J. Posit. Sch. Psychol. 2022; 6(4): 4732-4738.

(Copyright © 2022, ASR Research)

The aim of the present research is to study the relationship between internet addiction and aggression among school going adolescents. Ex-Post facto research design was used. The sample consisted of 120 adolescents of which 60 boys and 60 girls will be selected using convenience sampling technique whose age ranges from 13-15.  The Internet Addiction test   (Kimberly Young, 1998) and Aggression scale (Buss&Perry,1992) were the tools used. The results showed that there was a significant positive relationship between internet addiction and dimensions of anger and regression analysis showed that internet addiction was a significant predictor of aggression. There were gender differences only in the anger dimension of aggression.


Language: en
