Abstract

The relationship between juvenile delinquency and personality has been observed by many researchers. The main objective of this paper is to assess the personality traits among juvenile delinquents. Sample of the study comprises of 153 juvenile delinquents staying in a juvenile home at Chennai. Normative survey method was employed for data collection. The Big Five Personality Inventory by John, Benet-Martinez and Benet-Martinez (1998) was used for data collection. 't' test is used to analyse the collected data.



RESULTS revealed that there is no significant difference found based on gender in the dimensions of personality and in overall personality. Personality traits have to be improved so as to reduce the crimes performed by adolescents and their basic needs have to be fulfilled in order to bring a change in their lives.

Language: en