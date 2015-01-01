Abstract

Police performance has a significant role in the implementation of rules and laws that have a notable influence on the citizenship of the people in a city. According to the current study, the relationship between the public and police of a city has a significant meaning, especially in the context of Bangkok. Therefore, the objective of the current research study is to determine the numerous factors such as compliance with laws (CL), cooperation with the police (CP), and trust in the police (TP) that influence the link between the public and the police. To acquire the outcomes, primary data was collected by surveying 530 respondents of the current study. Citizens and police officers serving in Bangkok were the respondents. The primary data was collected through a questionnaire. Furthermore, this data was analyzed by using statistical software. Outcomes of the current study determined that people's TP, CP, and CL, have a major role in the achievement of good citizenship (GC). Moreover, a strong relationship between the police and the public helps to improve the behavior of people in Bangkok. Thus, the current study plays a vital role for practitioners to achieve GC and make their police more effective.

