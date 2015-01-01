Abstract

Autism is a neurodiversity that leads to physical, psychosocial, health, mental and cognitive challenges. Children with autism are proposed to take up swimming as it is claimed to improve their social integration and physical strength besides preventing them from drowning fatalities. However, many swimming instructors are reluctant to teach autistic children as they lack training and teaching experiences. Thus, there is a need to investigate how swimming instructors develop their knowledge to teach children with autism so that this can be shared with other future swimming instructors who will work with autistic children. Based on purposeful sampling, two swimming instructors were chosen to be involved in this qualitative case study. Data collection involved a demographic questionnaire, observations, and semi-structured interviews. Braun & Clarke's (2006) guide was used for thematic analysis. Findings indicate that swimming instructors' knowledge growth involves instilling trust among learners and learning about autism from many sources. It is suggested that special education programmes integrate this information in their curriculum to prepare future swimming instructors for children with autism in meeting the needs of this population.

Language: en