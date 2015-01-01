Abstract

The Purpose of study is to find a workplace safety climate on employee health in the manufacturing organization. Safety climate is an important interpreter of safety culture and safety behaviors in the organization. It is a collective construct derived from individual perception of the different ways in which safety is valued in the workplace. In the workplace, the safety climate is an important predictor of safety behavior and safety outcomes such as accidents and injuries. Safety climate is a precursor to safety performance in an organization.



The study aims and helps to maintain proper safety culture in the organization. Helps manufacturing industries ensure that employees are protected from unsafe practices. Every organization must formulate and implement a security policy. Employee perception is a central measure of climate. This article will help measure employee scores on factors related to workplace safety.

