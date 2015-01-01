Abstract

Utilizing a combination of qualitative and quantitative approaches, following the descriptive evaluative design and survey technique, this research evaluated the extent of practice and implementation of the Clean, Healthy, Safe and Friendly (CHSF) school environment program of Saint Mary's University. Further, it sought to collect data regarding compliance and problems of stakeholders of schools to sustain this institutionalized program where students, office staff, faculty members, the administrators and other stakeholders could mutually collaborate and complement each other.



FINDINGS revealed that behavioral guidelines in the libraries, faculty rooms, canteens, laboratories and offices are being practiced to a great extent while those in the classrooms, comfort rooms, school grounds, buildings, and the places where class shows or presentations are held are being followed to a moderate extent. The extent of implementation, in general, on the goals and objectives is at a very good level.



RESULTS also showed that there are no significant differences in the perceptions of respondents on the extent of practice and implementation according to their classifications. Foremost of the recommendations is that the CHSF program must have, or at least attached to, a distinct office with strong power and mandate for the efficient performance of the general and specific behavioral guidelines as well as the implementation of the monitoring scheme and plan for its sustainable development.

Language: en