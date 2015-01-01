|
Citation
|
Maslang KL, Baguilat ID, Dacles DDM, Marciano SA. J. Posit. Sch. Psychol. 2022; 6(3): 1283-1306.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, ASR Research)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Utilizing a combination of qualitative and quantitative approaches, following the descriptive evaluative design and survey technique, this research evaluated the extent of practice and implementation of the Clean, Healthy, Safe and Friendly (CHSF) school environment program of Saint Mary's University. Further, it sought to collect data regarding compliance and problems of stakeholders of schools to sustain this institutionalized program where students, office staff, faculty members, the administrators and other stakeholders could mutually collaborate and complement each other.
Language: en