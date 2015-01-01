Abstract

BACKGROUND: Investigating the position of restorative justice in the Iranian police system and assessing the limits of police authority in appealing to the principles of restorative justice in victim prevention;

Objective: In order to quantify the need for the Iranian police to use the data of the Institution of Restorative Justice in preventing casualties; And the need to amend procedures and laws in this area, taking into account the experiences of other countries;



Method: The use of library resources, in the form of a descriptive-analytical research and through phishing, the problem and pathology of the existing authorities are examined.



Findings: The findings indicate the weakness of the powers of the Iranian police in using the institution of restorative justice to prevent casualties. However, there are signs of it in the practice of small police units and rural checkpoints. The basis for the need to use this institution by the police is: the need to reduce the vertical intervention of the criminal justice system and the police in the prevention of victimization, the impossibility of compensating all the damages caused by the crime and that prevention is better than repression.



Results: It is necessary that the criminal justice system, at the level of legislation and implementation, using the experiences of other countries, expand the appropriate authority to try to meet the right of individuals to security against crime and victimization, and to protect their right to attack. ; Because the potential of the police to use the capacity of restorative justice to prevent casualties has been largely neglected.

