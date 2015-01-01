Abstract

When it comes to vandalism, symbolic language and other artistic forms can be interpreted in a variety of ways since they conveyed a variety of signals about the thoughts, inner feelings, and goals of young people. The study makes use of both thematic and psycholinguistic analysis techniques. Students from both private and public schools were asked to participate in the survey. According to the findings, vandalism might be motivated psychologically by malicious avarice, the desire to draw attention to a certain circumstance, a political ideology, the desire for vengeance against a specific person, group of people, or organization, impatience, or misplaced playfulness. It is a medium or channel via which pupils can relieve boredom and tension while also gaining acknowledgment for their artistic abilities. Consequently, schools are encouraged to provide activities that will assist students in diverting their focus away from wrong things on the walls, benches and chairs and other such items and towards academic topics at the school.

Language: en