Abstract

The rapid-fire rise in technology and structure has made our lives easier. The high demand for motorcars has also increased the business hazards and road accidents. Life of the people is under high threat. The detention in reaching the ambulance to the accident position and the business traffic in between the accident position and sanatorium increases the chances of death of the victim. To overcome this problem our automatic ambulance deliverance system comes to the deliverance. This proposed IOT grounded accident discovery system helps to reduce the loss of life due to accidents, and it also cuts down on the time it takes for the ambulance to arrive sanatorium. To descry the accident there's an accelerometer detector present in this deliverance system and the Wi-Fi module included sends information about the position to the separate guardian and deliverance platoon. With the help of the accelerometer detector signal, a severe accident due to a handicap can be honored. The microcontroller used sends the alert communication through the Wi-Fi module including the position to guardian or a deliverance platoon. So, the exigency help platoon can forthwith trace the position through the GPS module, after entering the accident position information, action can be taken incontinently. This accelerometer grounded accident discovery system is powered by at mega 328 microcontroller it consists of a display, accelerometer detector, Wi-Fi module, and alarm. This automatic ambulance deliverance system design is useful in detecting accidents.

