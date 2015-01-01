Abstract

Today, the mode of communication has shifted from traditional media to social media at present due to digitalization & access, internet & evolution of social media platforms. A large portion of the world's population is using social media as a means of communication. India is also not an exception to it. A significant percentage of the Indian populace uses social media as a means of communication and information. Fake news dissemination has become one of the very important drawbacks of social media in several parts of the world & India. This paper focuses on the dissemination of fake news on social media in the first segment. The authors have critically analysed existing definitions of the term "fake news" and tried to provide a definition in the second segment. The authors have discussed the menace of fake news in India along with harmful and non-harmful categories of fake news in the third segment. The authors have critically examined and analysed the present legal position in India to combat fake news in the fourth segment. The authors have given some recommendations about how to combat fake news in India in the sixth segment.

