Abstract

This paper analyses over 10,000 quality-controlled pilot reports of low-level wind shear ('wind shear') at the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA; ICAO code: VHHH) between 2001 and 2019. HKIA is well known for its susceptibility to wind shear, which is a potential hazard for aircraft during landing and take-off. Wind shear at HKIA exhibits strong seasonality with double peaks in the middle of the spring and summer months. There is a strong diurnal cycle in report numbers, peaking towards the afternoon, as modulated by air traffic at HKIA. On average, there are 115 days per year with wind shear reported, with possible power law distribution in the number of days with different number of reports. By comparing the background wind distribution during those minutes with pilot reports against the climatological distribution, wind shear is observed to be, on average, favoured under higher wind speeds (≥6 m s−1) and reduced under lower speeds with shifted frequency peak and heavier tail, although statistical behaviour can differ significantly across individual runway corridors. Preferred background wind directions for wind shear occurrence highlight the role of terrain influence upstream of HKIA. While positive shear (65.6%) is more often reported than negative shear (34.4%), both types of wind shear events appear to follow an exponential distribution in shear magnitude, with similar rates of decay. This is by far the largest statistical study of low-level wind shear at an airport.



Language: en