Chan PW, Hon KK, Robinson P, Kosiba K, Wurman J, Li QS. Meterol. Appl. 2022; 29(2): e2056.
A tornado/waterspout associated with a supercell thunderstorm was observed in the adjacent waters of southern China on the evening of 18 April 2019. The case was documented using surface weather observations and Doppler radar data. A weather station near the tornado/waterspout, recorded wind gusts corresponding to hurricane intensity for a few seconds, never observed before in the region. The Doppler velocity associated with the tornado/waterspout was analysed and the vertical profile of the velocity could be very useful for wind engineering applications in the region. Dual-polarization observations also were analysed and exhibited some similar signatures documented in supercell tornadoes in other parts of the world. Predictability of the tornado/waterspout was studied using a numerical weather prediction model. It showed that the location and timing of the waterspout/tornado could be roughly reproduced, and the model might be used to give earlier alerting to the vessels operating in the south China coastal waters.
forecasting; modelling; remote sensing