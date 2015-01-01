Abstract

Massive amounts of data and information are exchanged during the response phase of disaster management. A large body of contemporary research has indicated that most of these data and information have severe quality related concerns, meaning that they may not be suitable for critical decision-making. The current paper addresses these issues by identifying how certain features of data and information quality function, to support specific, naturalistic decision-making processes during disaster response. These functions are used to revise and consolidate pre-existing definitions of data and information quality, for use in further disaster response research.

Language: en