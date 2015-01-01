|
Mekkaoui L, Schnitzler C, Sidney M, Gandrieau J, Camporelli F, Potdevin F. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(10): e6180.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Children between the ages of 4-6 years represent the population most affected by drowning accidents, while their early involvement in physical activity, and more specifically in aquatic activities is a key factor in their future physical life journey. The systematic review's purpose was to identify aspects in the intervention's studies with children and/or their parents that had a significant impact on the Aquatic Literacy (AL) dimensions mentioned as motor, psychological, affective, and cognitive. The PICO method was used to define the research question and PRISMA checklist searched for articles in nine databases: Cochrane, Embase, ERIC, ProQuest, PsychInfo, PubMed, Scopus, SportDiscus, and Web of Science. Eligibility criteria were: (1) English language, (2) primary research, (3) population of 4-6 year old children or their parents, (4) intervention study design, and (5) results related to at least one of the AL domains. The strength of evidence and the risk of bias were assessed.
