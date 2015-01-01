|
Citation
Parseh M, Asplund F. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2022; 173: e106704.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35609379
Abstract
|
Autonomous vehicles are equipped with advanced vehicle technology (AVT) that will improve road traffic safety and reduce accidents. However, due to the uncertain behavior of other road users, collisions can never be completely eliminated. Collision reconfiguration systems offer a solution by, for instance, changing where vehicles are hit and how the impact force is directed towards them. Unfortunately, the logic behind the decision-making of collision reconfiguration systems is fundamentally different from that of other AVTs. Fundamentally different feedback might thus be required from accident analyses to ensure the successful design of collision reconfiguration systems. Through simulations, this study explores decision-making strategies of collision reconfiguration systems to ascertain the implications of which feedback is required from accident analyses.
Language: en
Keywords
Traffic safety; Autonomous vehicle; Collision mitigation; Collision reconfiguration; Collision severity; Vehicle control