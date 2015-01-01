|
Citation
|
Klein DA, Ahmed AE, Murphy MA, Pearlman AT, Johnson N, Gray JC, Schvey NA. Arch. Suicide Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35608364
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Prior research suggests sexual and gender minority (SGM) youth are profoundly impacted by levels of parental support. This study assessed mediating effects of generalized family acceptance and conflict on lifetime suicidal behaviors among a large diverse sample comprising both SGM and non-SGM youth in early adolescence, when intervention to optimize family dynamics may be critical. MATERIALS: Using data from the first-year follow-up of the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study based in the United States, mediation was tested using a binary logistic regression model fitted with a generalized structural equation. Models included SGM status as the independent variable, family acceptance or family conflict sum score as the mediator, and the presence of lifetime suicidal behaviors as the dependent variable. Models adjusted for age, birth-assigned sex (as reported by the parent/guardian), and race/ethnicity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children; suicide; LGBT; parent; suicidal behaviors; transgender