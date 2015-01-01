Abstract

Construction safety culture can be greatly improved if safety planning is done hand-in-hand with project planning. This paper investigated the integration of construction scheduling with construction safety planning by developing an Automated safety planning Add-in (ASPA) for Microsoft Project. A risk assessment database was developed that analysed the frequency and severity of the hazards associated with construction tasks and the risk level of each hazard was calculated. The developed ASPA compares the ongoing construction activity in the schedule with the safety database, and an automated safety report is produced as a spreadsheet containing the details of Task name, Risk Priority, Task Start and End Dates, Hazard and Safety Regulations related to the tasks. The schedule integrated ASPA was then tested for efficacy by implementing in a real-time project. The ASPA facilitated the safety engineers to plan the daily activities by prior envisaging of the hazards and safety regulations through the schedule-based report generation.

