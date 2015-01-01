Abstract

AIMS: To develop and psychometrically test the short version of the Multidimensional Scale of Dating Violence (MSDV 2.0) in Spanish-language to detect violence perpetrated and suffered in dating relationships.



DESIGN: A psychometric instrument development and validation study.



METHODS: A two-phase approach was used: Phase (1) the items of the original instrument were revised and new items related to online violence and sexual violence were incorporated. Content validation by a Delphi panel with 25 psychometric and dating violence experts were performed. Next, a face validity was performed in 32 students followed by a pilot study in another 74 participants. Phase (2) Psychometric validation, the instrument was tested in a sample of 1091 university students, analysing the psychometric properties based on construct validity and internal consistency. The study was conducted from September to November 2020 in the context of the Andalusian Public University System.



RESULTS: In phase (1) 42 items for each subscale (perpetration, victimization) were accepted by the Delphi panel, and acceptable values were obtained for the criteria of clarity, coherence, and relevance. In phase (2) the MSDV 2.0 showed acceptable psychometric properties. Confirmatory factor analysis showed a five-dimensional structure with 18 items for each subscale with excellent fit rates. Reliability analysis indicated adequate internal consistency (α = .879-.802) and correlations with the Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale (ρ = .418-.225) and the self-perceived health item (ρ = .380-.179), providing evidence of its convergent validity. Cut-off points were also calculated for each dimension, with their corresponding sensitivity and specificity, indicating to be a good instrument for detecting possible cases of dating violence.



CONCLUSION: The MSDV 2.0 is the only short instrument published to date that measures the dating violence suffered and perpetrated taking into account all its dimensions. Its use would serve as support in prevention programs and design of public policies. IMPACT: The short version of the MSDV 2.0 could be a comprehensive enough instrument to enable a detection and evaluation of dating violence in the educational setting.

