Citation
Gong X, Huebner ES, Tian L. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35608998
Abstract
Relationships in the family (e.g., child maltreatment in families) and school environments (e.g., psychological maltreatment by teachers) are influential in children's socialization, but how family and teacher-student domains mutually affect each other and which mediating mechanisms are involved in cross-domain spillover at the within-person level are not well understood. This study examined the bidirectional relations between child maltreatment in families and psychological maltreatment by teachers and whether internalizing and externalizing problems functioned as mediators between them after separating between-person effects from within-person effects. A total of 4270 Chinese children (54.9% boys; M(age) = 9.92; SD = 0.51) participated in a five-wave longitudinal study with 6-month intervals.
Language: en
Keywords
child maltreatment in families; internalizing and externalizing problems; mediating role; psychological maltreatment by teachers