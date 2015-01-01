|
Thurfah JN, Christine, Bagaskhara PP, Alfian SD, Puspitasari IM. J. Multidiscip. Healthc. 2022; 15: 1121-1141.
(Copyright © 2022, Dove Press)
35607362
Depression is a mood disturbance condition that occurs for more than two weeks in a row, leading to suicide. Due to adverse effects of depression, antidepressants and adjunctive therapies, such as dietary supplementation, are used for treatment. Therefore, this review explored and summarized dietary supplements' types, dosages, and effectiveness in preventing and treating depression. A literature search of the PubMed database was conducted in August 2021 to identify studies assessing depression, after which scale measurements based on dietary supplements were identified. From the obtained 221 studies, we selected 63 papers.
depression; vitamin D; clinical studies; dietary supplementation; probiotics; PUFA