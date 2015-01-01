Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self-immolation is a leading public health challenge with a relatively high mortality, especially in some low- and middle-income countries. This study aimed to investigate epidemiological factors of attempts and completed suicide by self-immolation during 2011-2019 in Fars province (Iran).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This retrospective cross-sectional study included 506 cases of attempted self-immolation suicide during 2011-2019 in Fars province (Iran). Demographic characteristics and suicide information were collected from the Fars Suicide Surveillance System. The first fatality rate and age-standardized mortality rates were calculated. Then, chi-square tests were performed to evaluate suicide trends and examine differences between qualitative variables and outcomes. Logistic regression was used to identify factors associated with self-immolation death.



RESULT: The mean age of study participants was 32.11 ± 14.04 years. The highest age-standardized rates of attempt and completed self-immolation suicide were seen in the age group 25-34 years. The fatality rate of suicide by self-immolation was 61.89%, and the risk of death was around three times higher in people with a history of suicide attempts compared to those who had no history of suicide attempts. However, a family history of suicide attempts was shown to be a protective factor against completed self-immolation suicide.



CONCLUSION: The rate of self-immolation is higher in women and young adults. The results of our study can assist health policy-makers to design comprehensive plans and determine the necessary strategies aimed at identifying vulnerable people, then preventing self-immolation suicide.

