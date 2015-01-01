Abstract

Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) associated with maxillofacial fractures (MFFs) are a public health concern worldwide, especially among adult-aged males. There is an urgent need for early detection of associated TBIs in patients with MFFs during the initial assessment and treatment stage to reduce morbidity and mortality. The objective of the present study was to systematically review the literature to determine specific MFF situations associated with TBIs and to identify the factors associated with TBIs in patients with MFFs. The protocol was developed in accord with the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis Protocols (PRISMA-P) and was registered to the International Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews (PROSPERO) under the registration number CRD42020155912. Overall, of 26,774 patients recorded, 13,667 patients (51.04%) sustained MFFs with an associated TBI. The male to female ratio was 4.8:1. RTA was the most common cause. The most common TBIs were concussions, contusions, and closed brain injuries. Within the limits of this study, it was concluded that TBI-related MFFs should be suspected whenever maxillary or mandibular bone fractures occur, especially among adults, males, and people with injuries caused by RTAs and assaults. There is a need to increase the awareness of maxillofacial surgeons on the possible associations of combined maxillofacial trauma and brain injuries.

Language: en