Citation
Kim MS, Yu J. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e1041.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35614412
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The internet provides convenient access to information about non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) owing to its accessibility and anonymity. This study aimed to explore the distribution of topics regarding NSSI posted on the internet and yearly trends in the derived topics using text mining.
Language: en
Keywords
Internet; Data mining; Non-suicidal self injury