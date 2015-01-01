|
Choe C, Yu S. Cyberpsychol. Behav. Soc. Netw. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
35613406
Abstract
This study examined reciprocal longitudinal effects between mobile phone dependence, friendships, and depressive symptoms using 3-year longitudinal data from the Korean Children and Youth Panel Survey. An autoregressive cross-lagged model was applied to a sample of 1,737 adolescents.
adolescents; depressive symptoms; friendships; mobile phone dependence