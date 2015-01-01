Abstract

AIM: Compared to the prevalence and complications, there is still limited evidence in this regard.



BACKGROUND: With an incidence rate of 200,000 cases annually and the induction of numerous complications, caustic ingestion imposes a significant burden on the healthcare system. Apart from being fatal in some cases, this injury affects its victims' quality of life as it is followed by many gastrointestinal problems. This injury mainly occurs accidentally among children, whereas in adults, it often occurs with suicidal intentions. Despite recent advances in internal medicine, gastroenterology, and toxicology, this type of injury remains a debilitating and, in some cases, fatal disorder for its victims.



METHODS: This study retrospectively evaluated the clinical, laboratory, and endoscopic findings of 150 patients admitted to a referral center of toxicology and forensic medicine and assessed factors associated with each type of injury.



RESULTS: The findings indicated a mortality rate as high as 7.3% in this population. Age, pH, and previous medical conditions were associated with more complications. Higher degrees of injury were also significantly associated with higher mortality. No significant difference was observed between types of corrosive substances.



CONCLUSION: It seems that the most effective intervention for controlling caustic ingestion injuries would be psychiatric support, primary healthcare, and household education.

Language: en