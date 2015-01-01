Abstract

Guided by the contextual theory of elder mistreatment, this study examined the psychological mistreatment (PM) of aging parents and parents-in-law by their married children and compared the risk factors of PM. We used nationally representative data on the adverse experiences of Korean adults in 2017 (n=2,974).



RESULTS showed similarities and differences in the PM of aging parents and parents-in-law. Common risk factors included children's sex, greater victimization experiences, and co-residence. Daughters and daughters-in-law were more likely than their male counterparts to psychologically mistreat parents and parents-in-law. While parents' PM was more frequent when children had a temporary work status and when parents were younger, PM of parents-in-law occurred more often when children had a full-time job, poor self-rated health, and a negative perception of family relations. These findings provide insights into policy intervention against PM, suggesting the need for complex prevention strategies for PM of aging parents and parents-in-law.

