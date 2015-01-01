SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kirk DS, Rovira M. PLoS One 2022; 17(5): e0267889.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Public Library of Science)

DOI

10.1371/journal.pone.0267889

PMID

35613116

Abstract

This study uses an experimental audit design, implemented both before and during the heightened unrest following the murder of George Floyd, to gauge the impact of Black Lives Matter and associated protests against police brutality and anti-Black racism on racially disparate hiring practices. We contrast treatment of fictitious Black and White job applicants in the labor market for service-related job openings, specifically applicants with prior experience as a police officer, firefighter, or code enforcement officer.

RESULTS reveal that the White advantage in employer call-backs and requests for an interview receded during the protests and unrest following the killing of George Floyd, even to the point of producing a Black advantage.


Language: en
