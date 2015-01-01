Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This cross-sectional study sought to examine gender dissimilarities in factors and structures associated with life-space mobility (LSM) in community-dwelling older people.



METHODS: This study included a total of 294 older people living in Okawa, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. The subjects' body mass index (BMI) and skeletal muscle mass index (SMI) were evaluated. Furthermore, the age, gender, and LSM of the participants were assessed. LSM was assessed using a framework based on social isolation, fall self-efficacy, mobility, cognitive function, and lower limb muscle strength. Path analysis was performed to assess LSM-associated factors and their respective effect sizes (ESs), and male and female LSM models were established.



RESULTS: Path analysis identified SMI and social isolation as direct factors and cognitive function as an indirect factor associated with LSM in both men and women. In the male LSM model, the direct factors in descending order of ES were BMI, social isolation, SMI, and lower limb muscle strength. In the female model, the direct factors in descending order of ES were age, fall self-efficacy, mobility, social isolation, and SMI; age was noted as having an indirect effect on the remaining associated factors.



CONCLUSIONS: This study clarified the gender differences in factors influencing LSM and the underlying structure of LSM mediation by these factors. Therefore, gender differences should be considered when planning interventions aimed at improving the LSM and general well-being of older people, particularly for community-dwelling individuals.

Language: en