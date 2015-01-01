|
Citation
|
Gary JC, Downing NR, Pittman A. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35611938
|
Abstract
|
The impact of opioid use disorder (OUD) on children is of increasing concern to providers and communities and is yet to be fully understood. Children and families in rural areas are particularly vulnerable due to decreased access to care, lower socioeconomic status, and lower rates of health insurance coverage. This qualitative secondary data analysis of transcripts from interviews with community stakeholders specifically examined responses when asked how parental OUD impacted children in their rural communities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child maltreatment; Substance use disorder; neonatal abstinence syndrome; opioid use disorder; rural communities