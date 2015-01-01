|
Citation
|
Popov VL, Lavrukova OS, Igrakova SN. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2022; 65(3): 39-41.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Необычное экспертное наблюдение смерти мужчины от попадания в работающую дисковую пилораму
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35613446
|
Abstract
|
An unusual expert observation of the death of a man from falling into a working disk sawmill is presented. As a result of the forensic medical examination of the corpse, a sawn wound of the right lower limb with subtotal traumatic amputation at the level of the upper third of the lower leg was found. The above observation complements the forensic understanding of the relatively rare sawn injuries caused by circular saws in production conditions. Despite the surgical intervention that took place in the described case, which led to a modification of the primary picture of sawn damage, it remains possible to diagnose the damaging factor, some of its characteristics, the mechanism of action and solve the situational problem.
Language: ru
|
Keywords
|
injuries; disk sawmill; forensic medicine; industrial injury