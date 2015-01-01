Abstract

An unusual expert observation of the death of a man from falling into a working disk sawmill is presented. As a result of the forensic medical examination of the corpse, a sawn wound of the right lower limb with subtotal traumatic amputation at the level of the upper third of the lower leg was found. The above observation complements the forensic understanding of the relatively rare sawn injuries caused by circular saws in production conditions. Despite the surgical intervention that took place in the described case, which led to a modification of the primary picture of sawn damage, it remains possible to diagnose the damaging factor, some of its characteristics, the mechanism of action and solve the situational problem.



Представлено необычное экспертное наблюдение смерти мужчины от попадания в работающую дисковую пилораму. В результате судебно-медицинского исследования трупа установлено пиленое ранение правой нижней конечности с субтотальной травматической ампутацией на уровне верхней трети голени. Приведенное наблюдение дополняет судебно-медицинские представления об относительно редко встречающихся пиленых повреждениях, причиненных дисковыми пилами в производственных условиях. Хирургическое вмешательство привело к видоизменению первичной картины пиленого повреждения, однако сохранилась возможность диагностировать повреждающий фактор, некоторые его характеристики, механизм воздействия и решить ситуационную задачу.

