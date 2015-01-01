|
Citation
|
Pinchuk PV, Bozhchenko AP, Nazarova NE. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2022; 65(3): 59-61.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Применение ножниц при совершении преступлений против личности по данным зарубежной судебно-медицинской литературы
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35613451
|
Abstract
|
Despite the high degree of scientific and methodological developments in the field of determining the mechanism of formation of injuries arising from the effects of sharp objects, injuries caused by scissors are practically not covered. The purpose of the study was to collect and analyze foreign literature reflecting the study of injuries to the human body caused by scissors. In the review, the authors have collected all currently available foreign publications on the study of injuries caused by this traumatic object, analyzed and concluded about the relevance of the problem of in-depth study of injuries caused by scissors, including in connection with the spread of new designs of this trauma tool in everyday life.
Language: ru
|
Keywords
|
damage with scissors; injury with sharp objects; scissors; sharp objects