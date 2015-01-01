Abstract

Despite the high degree of scientific and methodological developments in the field of determining the mechanism of formation of injuries arising from the effects of sharp objects, injuries caused by scissors are practically not covered. The purpose of the study was to collect and analyze foreign literature reflecting the study of injuries to the human body caused by scissors. In the review, the authors have collected all currently available foreign publications on the study of injuries caused by this traumatic object, analyzed and concluded about the relevance of the problem of in-depth study of injuries caused by scissors, including in connection with the spread of new designs of this trauma tool in everyday life.



Научно-методических разработок по определению механизма образования повреждений, возникающих от воздействий острыми предметами, достаточно, однако ранения, причиняемые ножницами, практически не освещены. Цель исследования -- сбор и анализ зарубежной литературы об изучении повреждений тела человека, наносимых ножницами. Авторы собрали все доступные в настоящее время зарубежные публикации об исследовании ранений, нанесенных данным травмирующим предметом. По результатам проведенного анализа сделан вывод об актуальности углубленного изучения повреждений, причиненных ножницами, в том числе в связи распространением в быту новых конструкций этого орудия травмы.

