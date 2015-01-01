SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Youngson N, Saxton M, Jaffe PG, Kielt L, Olszowy L, Dawson M, Straatman AL. Violence Vict. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Springer Publishing)

DOI

10.1891/VV-2021-0129

PMID

35613886

Abstract

Assessing risk in domestic violence situations is foundational to ensuring safety. Although there is growing information about the reliability and validity of a variety of risk assessment tools across different practice contexts, there is a paucity of research on the feasibility and application of these tools in real world settings. The present qualitative study examined current practices in domestic violence risk assessment in Canada through a survey of professionals working across diverse sectors. Utilizing a thematic analysis of 255 open-text responses, this study presents several themes related to challenges identified at the systemic, organizational, and individual levels. Themes related to promising practices and the practical implication of risk assessment strategies are also explored.


Language: en

Keywords

risk assessment; qualitative research; domestic abuse; partner abuse; reporting

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print