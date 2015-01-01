|
Koerner S, Staller MS, Kecke A. Policing (Bradford) 2020; 44(3): 483-497.
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE The study compares the impact of two different pedagogical approaches in police training by assessing the knife defense performance of German police recruits against different types of knife attacks. Linear or nonlinear - which pedagogical approach leads to more efficient knife defense performance? Design/methodology/approach A total of 20 German state police recruits (w = 5, m = 15) were assigned to linear and nonlinear groups. The linear and nonlinear groups' performance on knife defense was assessed in a pretest, after a three-week training intervention in a posttest and eight weeks thereafter in a retention test, utilizing a mixed-method design (Sendall et al., 2018).
Constraints-led approach; Knife defense; Nonlinear pedagogy; Pedagogy of police training; Performance; Police training