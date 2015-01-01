|
Citation
|
Hewitt AN, Beauregard E, Sea J. Policing (Bradford) 2021; 44(5): 756-771.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Early classification systems of fire setting have suffered from several limitations, including the lack of empirical validation and the focus mainly on the offender motivation behind this type of crime. More recent research shows that looking at the crime scene behaviors may present a more fruitful approach for helping to solve fire setting offenses. The purpose of this study is to advance current scholarship by developing a new typology of fire setting based on the combination of offender motive and crime scene behaviors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Criminal behavior; Criminal thinking; Fire setting; Latent class analysis; Law enforcement; Typology