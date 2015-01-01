Abstract

PURPOSE The successful performance of organizations depends on the smooth working relations between their leaders and employees. Considering the importance of the behaviors of leaders/supervisors, this study intends to explore the bright side of abusive supervision on the performance of trainees in different police colleges in Pakistan.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The data for this study were collected from police colleges and supervisors in Pakistan, and the sample comprised police trainees and their instructors (N = 254 responses from 50 instructors and 254 police trainees). The data were analyzed using structural equation modeling via Amos to test the hypothesized relationships.



FINDINGS Results reveal a positive connection between abusive supervision and the performance of trainees. Moreover, the moderating role of passion for a cause in the relationship between abusive supervision and trainee performance is supported. Research limitations/implications Despite its relevance, this study has certain limitations. First, this study was conducted in a specific occupational and cultural context. A comprehensive understanding of the diverse occupational and cultural context considerations can increase this study's value. Second, this study used cross-sectional data for analysis, which hindered us from making causal inferences. For a clear and improved understanding, longitudinal studies can help facilitate the process.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study intends to explore the bright side of abusive supervision on the performance of trainees in different police colleges in Pakistan. The literature demonstrated the "dark side" of abusive supervision on work-related attitudes and behaviors. However, few studies investigated or explored the "bright side" of abusive supervision.

Language: en