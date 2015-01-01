Abstract

PURPOSE This study is a mortality assessment on police officers (68-years, 1950-2018) and includes all causes of death.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The authors investigated 1,853 police deaths (1950-2018) using sources of mortality that included the National Death Index, NY State, and available records from the Buffalo NY police department. Standardized Mortality Ratios were calculated. Death codes were obtained from 8th and 9th International Classification of Disease revisions in accordance with the year of death.



FINDINGS Compared to the US general population, white male police officers from 1950-2018 had elevated mortality rates for some causes of death, including diseases of the circulatory system, malignant neoplasms, cirrhosis of the liver, and mental disorders. Black and female officers had lower mortality rates for all causes of death compared to the general population. Research limitations/implications The findings of elevated risk for chronic disease among police need to be studied in relation to stress, lifestyle, and exposure to chemical and physical agents. There is a special need to further study officers from minority populations as larger samples become available. Practical implications The results of this study will provide police and occupational health practitioners with objective evidence to determine the health impact of work on law enforcement officers.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study is longest running mortality assessment on police officers ever conducted (1950-2018) and includes white, black, and female officers.

