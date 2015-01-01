|
Reis TA, Gibbs JC, Howard D, Strohacker ER. Policing (Bradford) 2022; 45(2): 334-345.
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE In 2018, the National Human Trafficking hotline received 275 cases of human trafficking in Pennsylvania, a higher than average portion of the 10,949 human trafficking cases received for the USA. Whether human trafficking victims receive services or enter the criminal justice system as prostitution offenders depends on how police identify them, as police officers are usually the first to interact with human trafficking victims. Thus, understanding how police identify human trafficking is important. The purpose of the study is to explore Pennsylvania police perceptions of human trafficking.
Human trafficking; Law enforcement; Pennsylvania; Police; Prostitution