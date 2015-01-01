Abstract

PURPOSE Very little is known about the frequency and nature of police contacts with individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities (I/DDs). The purpose of the study is to examine the characteristics of police contacts with persons with I/DD and how they differ from other behavioral health-related encounters.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The authors draw on data from two large National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH)-funded studies of police response to mental/behavioral health crises and the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) approach. Both projects used the same incident report form. The authors examine detailed information from 219 calls in which officers perceived that the subject had I/DD, either alone or co-occurring with a mental illness or substance use disorder and compared them with calls in which I/DD was not indicated (n = 1,305).



FINDINGS Calls with subjects with I/DD most frequently occurr ed in homes or on the street and were resolved without formal action. The most frequent subject symptoms/behaviors noted were confusion and anxiety. Some differences from calls with individuals without I/DD were noted in term of presentation and outcomes. Research limitations/implications Data relied on officer perception of subject having I/DD, which may miss more subtle indicators. Social implications There is a need for specific research attention to police contacts with persons with I/DD that differentiates those contacts from other behavioral health-related encounters.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE There is still much the authors do not know about police contacts with persons with I/DD. However, findings provide a preliminary glimpse into the nature of these contacts and suggest they may differ somewhat from other behavioral health related police encounters.

