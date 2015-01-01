SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ojewale O. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2021; 13(4): 189-201.

(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)

10.1108/JACPR-11-2020-0554

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to identify and analyze the mutually reinforcing drivers of violent conflict in rural and urban communities in Central Nigeria.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This study adopts mixed approach of qualitative and quantitative research methodology through multi-stage sampling technique. This involved the purposive selection of Benue and Plateau States in Central Nigeria. The combination of household data collection and Geographic Information System led to the identification of 2,772, 117, 2,668 and 106 grids in Jos, Barkin Ladi, Makurdi and Gbajimba, respectively. This proportion constituted the clusters where household heads were chosen for questionnaire administration. Furthermore, a total of ten in-depth interviews were conducted.

FINDINGS The prominent precipitators of violent conflicts were: rise of criminal groups and criminal activities, hate speech, state's inability to protect most citizens against violent crime, political intimidation by ruling party, over militarization of the public space. Others are rising population pressure, proliferation of small arms and light weapons and ban of open grazing. Research limitations/implications This study could be strengthened if broadened to include communities with different socioeconomic realities. Hence, the view presented in this paper may not be considered generalizable to other parts of the country with different cultural settings.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE The methodology offers a reliable alternative to combine sampling approaches for household surveys that can help address problems occasioned by the lack of census data.


Central Nigeria; Conflicts; Drivers of violent conflict; Geographic information system; Index; Violence

