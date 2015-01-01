Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this article is to describe the development of a Nurse-led Long-term Support Group (NLLTSG) as an intervention for Latina women survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) as well as to discuss a process for facilitation.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Yalom's (2005) group therapy principles guided the creation of the NLLTSGs. According to Yolam, interaction with others and sharing stories reinforces connections within group members and leads to interpersonal learning (Yalom, 2005).



FINDINGS Latina women survivors of IPV do not have adequate support post IPV relationships. In this case study, the authors describe the process for developing and facilitating a NLLTSG for Latina women survivors. Research limitations/implications The case study intervention only included Latina women living in the US Texas-Mexico border. Questions remain regarding the effectiveness of LTNLSGs with women from other cultures and geographic regions. Practical implications Nurses, nurse practitioners and other professionals can partner with community service agencies to offer this vital intervention to support and empower Latina women survivors and their families. Implications for future research include theory development and quantitative studies to measure empowerment and healing in Latina women survivors of IPV. The intervention and process should expand to include women of other cultures and geographic region. Social implications The case study established a NLLTSG as an effective intervention for initiating and maintaining a NLLTSG with Latina women survivors of IPV as well. NLLTSGs seem to be an essential intervention for recovery in this vulnerable population.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The content of this paper describes an innovative, culturally sensitive, practitioner-engaged response to intimate partner violence in Latina women survivors.

