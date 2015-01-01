Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to present strategies for cultivating internal support, community partnerships and practitioner engagement for Hospital-based Violence Intervention Programs (HVIPs). In response to growing concerns about community violence and calls to engage the community in its solutions, HVIPs have increased in popularity as innovative and transdisciplinary approaches to violence intervention. HVIPs are one strategy under the broad purview of public health approaches to crime and violence - focusing on reaching recent victims of violence in emergency departments and leveraging this "teachable moment" to offer wrap-around services geared toward preventing future violence or revictimization.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This paper uses an autoethnographic and case study approach of Project HEAL (Help, Empower and Lead), a newly established HVIP at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



FINDINGS While there is no "standard" approach, the importance of strong community partnerships and practitioner engagement prior to and during the HVIP implementation process is second to none. Research limitations/implications This case study of Project HEAL's initial implementation will provide information that can assist other HVIPs in creating and sustaining necessary internal support, community partnerships and practitioner engagement, and potentially help navigate forthcoming statewide and federal efforts.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Development of meaningful community partnerships and achievement of a high level of engagement from practitioners are key to the successful implementation of HVIPs, the processes of which are not always documented in literature.

Language: en