Ranjan S, Shah AK, Strange CC, Stillman K. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2021; 14(1): 14-25.
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to present strategies for cultivating internal support, community partnerships and practitioner engagement for Hospital-based Violence Intervention Programs (HVIPs). In response to growing concerns about community violence and calls to engage the community in its solutions, HVIPs have increased in popularity as innovative and transdisciplinary approaches to violence intervention. HVIPs are one strategy under the broad purview of public health approaches to crime and violence - focusing on reaching recent victims of violence in emergency departments and leveraging this "teachable moment" to offer wrap-around services geared toward preventing future violence or revictimization.
Language: en
Coordinated community response; Hospital-based violence intervention program (HVIP); Practitioner-engaged; Public health approach; Transdisciplinary; Violence intervention