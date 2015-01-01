|
Ferracuti S, Barchielli B, Napoli C, Giannini AM, Parmigiani G. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2022; 14(2): 100-111.
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Violence against health-care workers represents a public health issue that affects individuals, organizations and may have legal consequences. In Italy, workplace violence (WPV) constitutes a "sentinel event", defined as a particularly serious, potentially avoidable adverse event, which may result in death or serious harm to health-care workers, and which leads to a loss of public confidence in the health-care system. In 2007, the Italian Ministry of Health issued Recommendation No. 8, "Preventing acts of violence against health workers", inviting each Italian Hospital to develop procedures and guidelines for dealing with and preventing acts of aggression. This study aimed at investigating the appropriateness of the procedures and guidelines developed by the Italian hospitals.
Health-care workers; Hospitals; Workplace violence