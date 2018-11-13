|
Citation
Rees N, Rees P, Hough L, Parry D, White N, Bowes B. J. Aggress. Confl. Peace Res. 2021; 14(2): 143-158.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE Ambulance services staff worldwide have long been at risk of encountering violence and aggression directed towards them during their work. Verbal forms of violence and aggression are the most prevalent form, but sometimes incidents involve physical injury, and on rare occasions homicides do occur. Exposure to such violence and aggression can have a lasting negative impact upon ambulance staff and has been associated with increased levels of stress, fear, anxiety, emotional exhaustion, depersonalisation and burnout syndrome. Despite the significance of this issue, little progress has been made to tackle it. The purpose of this paper is to describe this multi-agency approach being taken in Wales (UK) to reduce such harms from violence and aggression directed towards ambulance services staff.
Language: en
Keywords
Ambulance staff; Emergency; EMS; Paramedic; Pre-hospital; Violence and aggression