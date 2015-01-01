Abstract

During the crossing of the docking leveler by the logistics equipment, there is a risk that the truck stationed in the docking station will advance far enough so that the support lip of the leveler will no longer be in contact with the floor of the truck causing the leveler to fall while being crossed by the forklift. The paper focuses on sizing a security system that eliminates the risk presented. This system consists of installing a safety valve that blocks the flow of fluid through the hydraulic motors that operate the leveler. Valve blockage occurs when a limit flow is reached. The maximum drop at the tip of the leveler's lip is h = 6% of the docking leveler platform length (in the vertical plane) until the valve is blocked. It must be taken into consideration that the safety valve should not be actuated during the operation of the leveler not to influence its operating sequences. The paper presents the kinematic diagram of the docking leveler, its functional sequences, the calculation of the actuation and sizing of the safety valve, and the indication of a type of valve recommended following the sizing calculations of the safety system. This paper aims to solve a problem in the industry of docking levelers and their operation in safe warehouses.

