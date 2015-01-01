|
Cowan RG, Cole R. Safer Communities 2021; 21(1): 31-44.
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
unavailable
PURPOSE The purpose of this study is to provide mental health practitioners with a framework for conceptualizing individuals who may be at risk of targeted violence, mass shootings in particular.
Language: en
Descriptive research; Intended violence; Mass shootings; Mental health; Mental health practitioner; Risk assessment