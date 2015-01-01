|
Sajid Z, Yang Y, You P, Deng H, Cheng X, Danial SN. Fire (Basel) 2022; 5(3): e69.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
Abstract
Subway transportation is one of the most prevalent urban transportation methods globally. Millions of people around the globe use this medium as their mode of transportation daily. However, subway stations may be highly prone to fire, smoke, or explosion accidents. The safety of people using subway stations demands a robust and practical framework to assess fire hazards and risks. This study provides a methodology to assess fire risk at a subway station. This study integrates fault tree analysis (FTA) and fuzzy analysis to conduct a comprehensive fire risk assessment. An integrated numerical model of fire temperature and fatality rate was developed using probit correlations for various fire exposure scenarios. The fire dynamics simulator (FDS) provides the probability distribution of casualties caused by fire. To demonstrate the operationalization of the model, Line 1 of the Harbin Metro, located in China, is used as a case study.
Language: en
fatality evaluation; fault tree analysis; FDS software; fire risk assessment; fuzzy analysis; safety; subway station