Abstract

Due to high gas content and a low permeability coefficient in deep coal seam mining, the spontaneous combustion of coal around the wellbore can easily occur, leading to difficulties in extracting gas during the mining process. To determine the dangerous area around the borehole and conduct advanced prevention and control measures are the keys to preventing spontaneous combustion in boreholes. However, the dangerous area around the borehole is not clear, the sealing parameters lack scientific basis, and the key prevention and control measures are not clear, which have caused great harm to coal mines. This study took the 24,130 working face of Pingdingshan No. 10 Mine as an example, using numerical simulation, theoretical analysis, and field tests to classify the risks of studying the surrounding area of the wellbore. The dangerous area variations under different lengths of shotcrete in the roadway were analyzed, the optimal plugging parameters were studied, and the current "two plugs and one injection" plugging device was optimized. Based on the oxygen concentration and air leakage rate, a method was proposed to divide the dangerous area of fissure coal spontaneous combustion around the borehole induced by gas extraction. The dangerous area of spontaneous combustion around the borehole was defined as having an oxygen concentration larger than 7% and an air leakage rate less than 0.004 m/s. The comprehensive control measures of the grouting length at 2-4 m, hole-sealing parameter at 20-13 (hole-sealing depth 20 m, hole-sealing length 13 m) and the "two plugs, one injection and one row" device were determined.

