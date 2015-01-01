Abstract

In this paper, using the numerical simulation analysis software MATLAB and Fire Dynamics Simulation (FDS), the corresponding gas leakage diffusion model and turbulence leakage diffusion module were used to study the diffusion law and fire hazard of vinyl chloride monomer after leakage in different atmospheric environments. The concentration distribution results for vinyl chloride diffusion obtained by numerical simulation were compared and analyzed. The fire hazard area of leakage diffusion is defined by the hot fire concentration of vinyl chloride gas, and the influence of the gas-phase oxidation reaction of vinyl chloride on leakage diffusion is also discussed. The conclusion shows that as the atmospheric environment stabilizes, the peak concentration of vinyl chloride leakage and the diffusion area decrease correspondingly, the fire risk area gradually shrinks, the fire risk decreases, the affected area gradually expands, and the toxicity risk increases. When it is not in a stable state, the formaldehyde derived from the gas-phase oxidation reaction aggregates together with vinyl chloride to form a mixed gas cloud. Although the scope of influence is reduced, the concentration of harmful gases in the area is higher, and the fire risk of the mixed gas is increased.

