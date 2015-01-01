Abstract

In this paper, a numerical model verified by a 1:10 small-scale model test was used to study the effect of different smoke vent layouts on fire characteristics and smoke exhaust efficiency. The results show that the total smoke spread length is shortest when four smoke vents are opened near the fire source. If there are more than four smoke vents, some of them will only inhale fresh air rather than smoke. More seriously, some smoke vents will promote the spread of toxic smoke farther. Under different smoke vent layout schemes, the maximum temperature shows the same change trend with the increase in smoke exhaust volume (first increasing and then decreasing). When there are four smoke vents, the temperature field is in a good range compared with other schemes. If four smoke vents are opened, the total smoke exhaust efficiency is highest, and exhaust rate has little influence on total exhaust efficiency. Total smoke exhaust efficiency of the tunnel is more than 93.7% under different exhaust volumes, and the maximum difference of total smoke exhaust efficiency is less than 1.5% under different exhaust volume of Case "4". The exhaust volume has little influence on temperature decay beneath the ceiling, and a temperature attenuation model of a point exhaust tunnel with four smoke vents was proposed. For the single-side point exhaust tunnels, the number of smoke vents near the exhaust fan side shall not be more than that on the other side. Four smoke vents shall be opened in case of fire and the exhaust volume is 220 m³/s with HRR of 30 MW.

Language: en