Citation
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35617033
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of death and morbidity worldwide. Evidence-based guidelines for managing severe TBI have been available for over 25 years. However, adherence to guidelines remains variable despite evidence highlighting improvement in outcomes with individual recommendations. There is limited evidence to support a superior outcome with compliance to whole sets of recommendations. The aim of this review was to determine whether adherence to TBI guidelines as a package improves outcomes in adults and paediatric patients with severe TBI.
Keywords
Guidelines; Outcome; Traumatic brain injury; Adherence