SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dheansa S, Rajwani KM, Pang G, Bench S, Kailaya-Vasan A, Maratos E, Lavrador JP, Bhangoo R, Tolias CM. Ann. R. Coll. Surg. Engl. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Royal College of Surgeons of England)

DOI

10.1308/rcsann.2022.0031

PMID

35617033

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of death and morbidity worldwide. Evidence-based guidelines for managing severe TBI have been available for over 25 years. However, adherence to guidelines remains variable despite evidence highlighting improvement in outcomes with individual recommendations. There is limited evidence to support a superior outcome with compliance to whole sets of recommendations. The aim of this review was to determine whether adherence to TBI guidelines as a package improves outcomes in adults and paediatric patients with severe TBI.

METHODS: A structured literature search was conducted using the MEDLINE(®), Embase™, PubMed and CINAHL(®) (Cumulative Index to Nursing and Allied Health Literature) databases. Studies were considered eligible for inclusion in this review if they were quantitative studies investigating the use of TBI guidelines in relation to one or more of the following outcomes: mortality, functional outcome and length of hospital stay.

RESULTS: Nine cohort studies were identified that fulfilled the inclusion criteria and answered the clinical question. A review of these papers was conducted.

CONCLUSIONS: Mortality after severe TBI improves with increasing adherence to evidence-based guidelines in both adults and children. The evidence also suggests that compliance with guideline recommendations results in improved functional outcomes and reduced length of hospital stay.


Language: en

Keywords

Guidelines; Outcome; Traumatic brain injury; Adherence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print